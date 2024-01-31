Bacolodnon Stained Glass Artist Sharon C. Agapuyan holds her “Light and Life through Glass” exhibit at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, Reclamation Area, Palanca Avenue, SM City Bacolod Complex.

Her art pieces depict various emotions of women, Jesus, and nature that are beautifully made.

Her passion for glass ignited in the 1980s through the pages of Nancy Drew, a character cherished by many women of her generation. In the captivating Hidden Window Mystery, Nancy, a skilled detective, embarked on a quest to uncover a stained glass window adorned with a knight and a peacock.

The mere thought of such an intricate and vibrant window intrigued her deeply. This fascination prompted her to start "creating" her own stained glass pieces, initially using crayons on paper and later sketching designs on the back of neglected paintings.

While drawing posed its challenges, she was irresistibly drawn to art, steering away from the rigidity of mathematics. Despite expressing a desire to study fine arts at La Consolacion College, external influences drove her towards enrolling in Engineering at the University of St. La Salle.

Predictably, she struggled with algebra and chemistry.

Seeking self-understanding, she delved into psychology, pursued education units, worked in academic settings, and ultimately taught English as a second language.

Her path remained ambiguous, yet the unyielding urge to create persisted. Joining art groups, she discovered her uniqueness in the medium of glass, setting her apart among painters.

Her journey with glass commenced in 2003 with a beginner's kit. Each moment spent with glass became a source of profound joy. In this medium, she reveled in the freedom to select colors and shapes, meticulously re-purposing even the smallest glass fragments to craft mosaics within her designs.

Shapes and patterns revealed themselves everywhere, inspiring her to envision their transformation into glass. Each piece was a deliberate orchestration, concealing meaning and anticipating the interplay of light.

Over the years, her home studio witnessed the birth of numerous "projects." As the sole "artist" in her family, her creations found a cherished place in the family home commissioned, purchased, gifted, or adorning the kitchen walls.

Today, these creations stand as a testament to her celebration of life through the transformative power of light, inviting others to share in the enchantment of "Life and Light through Glass" at her exhibit.

The exhibit will run from 23 November 2023 to 29 February 2024.*