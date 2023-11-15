‘Ligtas Christmas, Healthy Pilipinas’ campaign on

Advocating for the reduction of firecracker and pyrotechnic-related injuries this coming Christmas and New Year's celebration, the Western Visayas regional office of the Department of Health, along with the Provincial Health Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine National Police, emphasized on Tuesday, November 14, the “Oplan Iwas Paputok” through "Ligtas Christmas, Healthy Pilipinas" campaign.

Dr. Bea Camille Nataladay, DOH-6 medical officer IV, said that fireworks-related injuries in Western Visayas from December 21, 2022, to January 6, 2023 were 212 cases from sentinel and non-sentinel sites.

The DOH campaign, she said, has three components for Ligtas Christmas, Healthy Pilipinas, which includes Healthy Handaan, Healthy Christmas, and Iwas Paputok.

Nataladay also said that during last year's Christmas and New Year's celebrations, Negros Occidental topped the list with the most firecracker-related incidents with 77, followed by Iloilo with 64, and Bacolod City and Capiz with 16 cases each.

The police and the BFP also emphasized that designated areas will be determined by the respective local government units where the sale of allowable firecrackers and pyrotechnics will be made, like at the Pope John Paul II Tower in the Bacolod Reclamation Area.

Lt. Col. Joem Malong, deputy for Operations of the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office, emphasized that selling and manufacturing of firecrackers and pyrotechnics are regulated and that there was one case in La Carlota City in the previous year for violation of the law relative to them.

She also said manufacturing of firecrackers is allowed, provided permits are secured at the Firearms and Explosive Unit of the PNP.

On prohibited firecrackers, she said every year there is a new list, adding that this year, they are expecting new names of firecrackers such as “Goodbye Covid.”

Banned firecrackers are piccolo, watusi, giant whistle bomb, giant bawang, large Judas belt, boga, goodbye earth, goodbye bading, and hello columbia.

Under Republic Act 7183, only allowed firecrackers are baby rocket, triangulo, pull strings, roman candles and other sparklers, which are also dangerous for children. That's why awareness of the parents is important, she added.*