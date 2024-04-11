Lin-ay sang Negros press presentation set

Twenty-nine candidates for this year’s Lin-ay sang Negros will be presented to the media on April 12 at Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Bacolod City, 5 p.m.

“This year, we have the most number of delegates in the history of Lin-ay Sang Negros. And we are proud to present to you, our 29 Lin-ay’s who are ready to bring pride to their respective Cities and Municipalities,” the organizers said.

“We will find out who among them will become the new face of the Land of Sweet Surprises as our Lin-ay Sang Negros 2024,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Festival Costume Competition is set for April 14 while the Corporate Day and Preliminary Question and Answer will be on April 16, both at Ayala Malls Capitol Central.

The Lin-ay sang Negros 2024 grand coronation night will be on April 19 at the Panaad Stadium, Bacolod City, 7 p.m.*