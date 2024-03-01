LINK TO ILLEGAL DRUGS? | Severed body parts found in front of NBI Bacolod office

A severed body parts - left hand, left foot, and a pair of ears - were found in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office at Aguinaldo Street, Barangay 4, Bacolod City at about 5:45 a.m. Friday, March 1.

Captain Glen Montaño, commander of Police Station 2, said the severed body parts were found by Salvador Baulite, a resident of Purok Kamote Kahoy, Barangay 4, Bacolod City, and a job order employee of NBI.

He said the body parts were placed inside a sack with a paper bag with the written words: "William De Arca NBI Protector ni Hanz Lopez, Drug Lord."

He said the left hand, left foot and a pair of ears were still frozen when it was discovered, and that they already brought it to ABE Funeral Homes for examination.

“Maybe the severed body parts were kept for long months and dumped in the area to threaten De Arca,” Montaño said.

He said it’s not yet known if the severed body parts belonged to a man or woman.

Montaño also confirmed that De Arca was an agent of NBI-Bacolod and they are now coordinating with the NBI for further investigation.

Montaño said from January this year, there’s no reported missing person within his area of jurisdiction.

“We are also coordinating with other police stations in Bacolod to determine if they recorded missing person in their areas of responsibility,” he said.

For his part, NBI-Bacolod chief Renoir Baldovino said his staff informed him about the severed body parts and immediately instructed him to call the police.

He said they were also curious why the severed body parts were dumped in front of their office and they found out about the written words inside the sack.

He added De Arca was a Special Investigator 3 of NBI and based on their intelligence report, they did not receive any information about a certain Hanz Lopez.

“Since I assumed my post here in NBI-Bacolod, I did not receive any report linking agent De Arca to the illegal drug trade,” Baldovino said.

Baldovino disclosed that they were active in their operations against illegal drugs and illegal gambling in Negros Occidental.*