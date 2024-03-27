Listening Church

The Universal Church believes that we all matter. We are important.

Pope Francis is taking the initiative to involve members of the Catholic Church to work together. The Synod is a gathering of Bishops and church leaders to tackle on topics and issues of the church. The Synodality is involving members of the Catholic church to journey together by listening to one another and listen to what God is telling us through the Holy Spirit.

This brings us to SALOK or SAG-OB, a Lenten recollection. The faithful are gathered in order to reflect on a Chapter of the Synodal Church in Mission - Synthesis Report of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

Bishop Patricio Buzon of the Diocese of Bacolod made it happened in our Diocese.

I was blessed to be one of the participants of SALOK, a Lenten recollection and then, assisted as Facilitator to two SALOK sessions at the San Sebastian Cathedral. Each parish in the Diocese is represented – everyone participates. Every Vicariate is assigned to a Chapter. Sessions were scheduled and invitations were sent.

The sessions dwell on Christ as the Living Water and what message we received from the Holy Spirit. A video of the Samaritan Woman was also shown and the gospel reading was also reflected on. There was time to pray, to reflect, to share, to listen to one another and to plan. All these are documented and will be sent to the Vatican. Our voices will be heard.

This week is Holy Week. We remember how God allowed His Only Son, Jesus Christ to suffer for our sins. He loved us so much. He died in the cross and on the third day, He rose again. We celebrate.

All Roman Catholics are encouraged to visit the churches for Visita Iglesia, to walk with Jesus in his moments of trial, crucifixion and burial (Stations of the Cross), and to attend the Holy Eucharist. Also check your parishes for the schedule of the sacrament of confession and Lenten recollections/sundown reflections.

Have a blessed Holy Week.*