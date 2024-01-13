Livelihood aid distributed to closed season-affected fishers

About P745,000 worth of fisheries livelihood were turned over to 10 fisherfolk associations in Sagay City affected by the closed season of Visayan Sea, during a ceremony at the City Agriculture Training Center in Brgy. Rizal, January 11.

The City Agriculture Office have turned over 50 units of shellfish in raft worth P745,000 to the 10 fisherfolk associations from Brgy. Bulanon, Taba-ao, and Plaridel.

The project, funded by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, was initiated to help, promote and support the development of shellfish farming and culture as an alternative livelihood for fisherfolks affected by the closed fishing season at the Visayan Sea.

In her speech, City Agriculturist Julie Delima said that this project aims to increase their production of shellfish which can help boosting their fisheries livelihood in their respective areas.

She also hopes that each of the associations will maximize this opportunity and take care of the project that was turned over to them.

During the program, vegetable seeds were also given to the fisherfolk as they were urged to try urban or container gardening. (PR)