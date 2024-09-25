Livestock damage due to heavy rains reaches P3M

Damage to livestock in Negros Occidental caused by heavy rains due to an enhanced southwest monsoon last week reached P3, 314,151.17, as of September 23.

In a report submitted by Dr. Placeda Lemana, provincial veterinarian, to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson it also showed that a total of 402 households and 3,108 heads of animals were affected.

The hardest local government unit is Isabela with damages amounting to P1,116,776.14 affecting 122 households and 1,108 heads of animals, the report said.

In Silay City, five poultry cages collapsed which is worth P20,000. (TDE)