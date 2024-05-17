Bacolod

Livestock, pasture damage due to El Niño in NegOcc reach P16.4M

END OF EL NIÑO Weather forecasters say that the El Niño phenomenon has weakened and is expected to be replaced by La Niña by July, this year. - Photo by Chris Navarro
Livestock and pasture damage in Negros Occidental due to El Niño phenomenon have reached P16,470,150 as of May 10, based on the report of the Provincial Veterinary Office.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana in a report submitted to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson stated that 1,139 households have been affected in 115 barangays from 24 localities in the province.

Affected animals include carabaos with a value of P1,491,00; cattle-P670,000; goat/sheep-P1,282,000; swine-P3,750,400; rabbit-PP7,500 and poultry-P6,583,750.

Lemana reported further said that in Hinigaran, Binalbagan, La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Murcia, Bago City and Moises Padilla, 183.15 hectares of pasture were damaged by drought, with damage placed at P2,685,500.*

