Living the Promise

The Province of Negros Occidental just culminated the annual festivals of festivals, Panaad sa Negros Festival 2024. Congratulations to the organizers for an excellent job!

It gets better every year. Many Negrenses and non-Negrenses attended the events. Although, it has been reported that the sales has decreased this year.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said many came, mostly the young ones, would not really have enough budget to buy items. Another reason could be that a number of people cannot afford to overspend with the increased prices of gas, pork, electricity and more. The heat wave could also be another cause. Over-all it was a great success.

LGUs fully participated by proudly showcasing their city’s or town’s specialty and joining in all events. By joining, for me, all are winners. I was not able to go to Panaad Park but my sister and her friends did. She shared how she was able to eat talaba in Binalbagan, bought puto in Manapla and fruits in Don Salvador Benedicto. I also have a friend who said it was organized.

This year, I was more interested in the Lin-ay sang Negros. I watched the events via Facebook live. All the Lin-ays are beautiful and smart.

I am sure the judges had a hard time choosing the best candidate, who would deserve the crown. The top five winners are: Lin-ay sang Negros 2024 is Lin-ay sang Victorias, Kyla Rose Romarate. 1st runner-up is Lin-ay sang Cauayan, Zoe Clarisse Limson; 2nd runner-up is Lin-ay sang Ilog, Patrica Ysabel Galapino; 3rd runner up is Lin-ay sang Talisay, Roshyn Kate Jamantoc and 4th runner-p is Lin-ay sang Hinigaran, Gelisa Marie Nangan.

I also would like to acknowledge the gown designers. The Lin-ays were all gorgeous in their evening gowns. Notable is Lin-ay sang Murcia’s gown which was inspired by Our Lady of Lourdes in Talan-awon ni Maria Church in Murcia.

It was awarded the best in evening gown designer. Lin-ay sang Victorias was awarded best in evening gown.

Lin-ay sang Cauayan and Lin-ay sang Victorias were recognized as the Media Muse for Municipal and City categories during the press presentation and talent competition held in Ayala Malls Capitol Central the week before the coronation night. They also received Corporate and Minor Awards. Kudos to this two beautiful ladies.

I was fortunate to meet Zoe, Lin-ay sang Cauayan 2023, through Kimee Santiago. Zoe’s Tita Banj Limson-Rogacion had asked Kimee to journey with Zoe in doing Question and Answer drills and mindset exercises. Banj and her Mom, Zoe’s Lola Edna Limson, have been very supportive and hands on with Zoe’s needs since she joined earlier pageants where she emerged as a consistent titleholder: Miss UNO-R, Miss Teen NOPSSCEA and of course, Lin-ay sang Negros 2024 1st runner-up.

The future is bright for this lady. Who knows what stage she will conquer in the future?

My first impression was great. I received positive vibes from her. She is definitely tall, beautiful even with less make-up, intelligent and sweet. She was willing to work and was open to improve herself. She is so down to earth. She once shared with Kimee that she wants to make people feel seen, heard and included though her answers and decisions.

That could be the reason behind her final answer “No Negrosanon should be left behind.” I was able to see her once again just before the pageant and she was as pretty and friendly. So yes, I rooted for her and was disappointed when she was not chosen as the Lin-ay sang Negros 2024.

Her statement after the pageant showed humility, kindness, and elegance. No wonder she won the hearts of many Negrosanons.

Beauty pageants are worth watching and joining. It promotes womanhood as well as sisterhood. It can also be a venue for self-love and self-improvement. I read from other Miss Lin-ays how the pageant has helped them build their self-confidence. I have observed the closeness of the Lin-ays – this sisterhood emerged after a valuable experience together.

Congratulations to all the Lin-ays! You were all awesome! I hope to meet Lin-ay sang Victorias and other winners one of these days.

Abanse Negrense!*