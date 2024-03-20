‘LIVING THE PROMISE’ | Lacson confident Panaad 2024 will be huge success

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is confident that the Panaad sa Negros 2024 will be huge success with the demonstration of support and cooperation between the provincial government and all local government units in the province.

Lacson led the launching of Panaad sa Negros Festival at the Provincial Capitol Park and Lagoon on Monday, March 18. The 29 Lin-ay sang Negros candidates were also presented.

"Today, as we gather to mark the launching of this year's Panaad sa Negros Festival, I believe that, just like everyone present this afternoon, we are once again filled with excitement and anticipation. With barely a month remaining until our most awaited weeklong festival, this afternoon's launching program serves as a prelude to the festivities that will soon embrace our beloved province," Lacson said.

He added, “with the success of last year's festival, which we had after a three-year hiatus, it is clear how the Panaad Festival holds a very special place in the hearts of every Negrense.”

The provincial government, together with our partners, is going to great lengths to make this year's Panaad as enjoyable and memorable as possible for both tourists and locals alike, the governor also said.

The Panaad Festival will be held on April 15 to 21 at the Panaad Park and Stadiumnin Barangay Mansilingan with the theme, "Living the Promise."

"Let us embrace this opportunity to showcase the best of Negros Occidental and to create lasting memories for the present and the future generations," Lacson also.

Meanwhile, the festival's music video features all the local chief executives in the province and the respective products of the LGUs.*