‘LIVING THE PROMISE’ | Panaad sa Negros Festival 2024 opening April 15

The Panaad sa Negros Festival 2024 will be opening Monday, April 15, at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City.

The province’s “mother of all festivals,” with the theme "Living the Promise," will run until April 21.

The festival’s grand opening will begin with morning exhibitions, a dance competition and will culminate in a concert hosted by the governor, accompanied by a fireworks display.

Expected to attend the opening ceremony is Senator Imee Marcos.

Other notable festival events include the Governor’s Night on April 18 and the Lin-ay sang Negros pageant night on April 19.

Lacson said Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, were also invited to the festival.

Lacson, in a send-off ceremony with the Philippine National Police on Saturday, April 13, for the Panaad Festival, said: “The success of last year’s Panaad sa Negros Festival, which we had after a three-year hiatus, demonstrates how the Panaad Festival holds a very special place in the hearts of every Negrense.”

“This year, we have planned more activities for a larger celebration and anticipate a significant influx of people, we are looking at several thousands of Negrenses and tourists,” the governor said.

He also said, “In addition to our local government units' pavilions as attractions, we have concerts and major contests that will draw a large crowd. As such, we want our festival-goers not only to be safe but to feel safe as well to be able to truly enjoy what we have prepared for them. This will significantly enhance the integrity of our festival.’

He further emphasized that In all these, the role of the PNP is critical as the central element in maintaining order, managing crowds, preparing for emergencies, and ensuring public safety throughout the entire event.

"To our men and women in uniform, particularly the Task Group Panaad 2024, I understand how taxing your job can be, especially in the heat of El Niño. For this, I am truly grateful to all of you," the governor further said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police will enforce a gun ban in Negros Occidental, during the duration of the Panaad sa Negros festival

In an advisory, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office said the gun ban will start at 12:01 a.m. on April 15, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 21.*