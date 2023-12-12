Local coops undergo systems, accounting seminar

Some 14 Local Cooperatives of San Carlos City underwent an Internal Control System and Accounting for Non-accountants seminar, Dec. 8 to 10, at the Carmel’s Inn and Restaurant.

Said seminar was facilitated by the local Cooperatives & Livelihood Development Office (CLDO) with the San Carlos City Cooperative Development Council (SCCCDC).

Resource Person of the seminar Romilo Tasic said the three-day seminar will focus on training participants on preparing book of accounts, document of statements, importance of internal control on safeguarding their money, and assuring their records and reports are accurate; shared that as long as there is transparency, and clear recordings, the members trust will remain on the organization.

SCCCDC Chairperson Nanette Abuan, and SCCCDC Auditor Divina Fe Monieva said the seminar aimed at providing an opportunity for the different cooperatives to participate in one of the mandatory seminars required by the Cooperative Development Authority; added that they also conducted a seminar on managing credit, risk, financial, and succession plan on the first quarter.

Abuan also added that the seminar is important for the coop since it will help them in the governance, and financial building of the cooperatives; they also thanked the local government unit (LGU)-San Carlos headed by City Mayor Renato Gustilo, Sannguniang Panlungsod Committee Chair on Livelihood Cooperatives Pj Maisog, and CLDO for the support given.

Among the participating cooperatives were Agricultural Producers Cooperative, Codcod Agragrian Reform Community Cooperative, Colegio de Sta. Rita Multi-purpose Cooperative (MPC), First Consolidated Cooperative along Tañon Seaboard, First San Carlos Housing Service Cooperative,

Lamac MPC, LHAC Farmworkers Beneficiaries MPC, San Carlos Bioenergy Inc. Employees Consumers Cooperative, San Carlos City Hospital Employees MPC, San Carlos City Government Employees MPC, San Carlos City Negros Island MPC, San Jose MPC, Tindahan sa Katilingban MPC, and San Carlos Biopower Employees Credit Cooperative. (PR)