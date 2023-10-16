15 USLS graduates pass CPA board exam

The University of St. La Salle emerged as the top-performing accountancy school in Negros Occidental in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants.

Official results from the Professional Regulation Commission revealed an impressive overall passing rate of 78.95 percent for USLS, resulting in 15 new Lasallian CPAs.

USLS's passing rate significantly surpassed the national average of 31.37 percent, reflecting its dedication to delivering high-quality education in the field of accountancy.

The newly certified Lasallian CPAs are: Alanah Rose Barba, Nicca May Besuena, Stephanie Ann Choa, Ruby Ann Therese Gargantiel, Jay Hiponia, Wensley Mayonila, Sanielle Meliz Ong, Eireen May Panes, Rahman Rodriguez, Cirabelle Joy Rubiato, Fritz Alrich Sampang, Angela Somcio, Louie Jean Tan, Nicole Villacorta, and Ella Mae Villarias.

Previously, USLS aced the May 2023 CPA board exam with a 100 percent passing rate.

The University’s consistent excellence in the CPA board exam reaffirms its standing as a leading accountancy school in the Philippines, underscoring its dedication to providing top-notch accounting education.

The University extends warm congratulations to all the passers, with special recognition for its Yu An Log - College of Business and Accountancy. (PR)