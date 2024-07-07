6th Blood Donation Drive held at BCGC

The Bacolod City Cooperative Development Council (BCCDC) in collaboration with the City Cooperative and Livelihood Development Office (CCLDO) and the Negros Occidental Government Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative (NOCGEM) as Lead Cooperative successfully conducted the 6th Blood Donation Drive last July 4, at the Bacolod City Government Center.

The event, themed "Dugo Mo Kasugpon Sang Kabuhi Ko," saw participation from city employees, cooperative members, and local residents. Volunteers gathered to donate blood, aiming to replenish the city’s blood bank and support those in need of transfusion. (BCD PIO)