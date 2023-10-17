Bacolod awaits final confirmation of BBM’s arrival in MassKara highlights

The City Government of Bacolod is still waiting for the final confirmation of the arrival of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for the highlights of the 44th MassKara Festival.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, October 16, that President Marcos will be coming from Dubai for a state visit, and his return will also be between Saturday or Sunday, which is the highlight of the festival.

“We will wait for this final schedule but, the first lady, Liza Araneta-Marcos, is not joining the Dubai trip so she will be here in Bacolod,” he said.

He added that they expect thousands of MassKara revelers for the highlights of the festival, and all hotels are now fully booked.

Moreover, the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Inc., an organizer of the MassKara Festival, and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) are also discussing the implementation of signal jamming during the highlights of the festivals.

Von Maungca, the team leader of interagency concerns of Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, said they will discuss the full details with the City Mayor’s Office for the signal jamming.

However, Benitez also questioned if they really needed to implement the signal jamming during the highlights of the festival.

The mayor said the signal jamming would affect the ability of cellular phone users to make calls, text messages, and mobile data.

"If it’s not really a security issue, I told them if we can do away with it. But if the Presidential Security Group (PSG), who will guard the first family, suggests that they need it, then we will do so,” Benitez said.

Meanwhile, a road closure was already implemented by the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) on Lacson Street from October 16-22.

Major Junjie Liba, head of BTAO, earlier said they will implement full road closure at Ramos Street and North Capitol Road from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following day.*