Bacolod City eyeing chartered flights from Korea

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Monday the city government will make arrangements for chartered flights from Incheon, Korea to Bacolod-Silay Airport to transport about 8,000 tourist-golfers here early next year.

"I received a letter from a tour agency or from a group that wants to bring in Korean tourists from January to March directly to Bacolod. We are looking for chartered flights for this to push through," he added.

Benitez said they are "having a little problem finding a chartered plane or an airline" for these flights.

"I've asked (economic consultant) John Orola to help find chartered flights for the Koreans' request," he added.

Benitez said the city's top tourist arrivals are from Korea.

"That's why we are focusing on Koreans for our first international flight," he added.

The mayor said that once chartered flights continue arriving at Bacolod-Silay Airport, it could encourage airlines to schedule regular flights to meet the market demand.

"If tour operators or groups who want to bring in tourists here would charter flights, that would be the start," he said.

Benitez also said he is verifying the report that aircraft of Korean Air cannot land at Bacolod-Silay Airport because it has a short runway.

"This is what I want to validate. I will call the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines for them to see if they can do something about it so we can allow also international airlines to land directly here," he added. (PNA)