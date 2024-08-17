Bacolod mayor appeals to stop spreading false information

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez appealed to the netizens to stop spreading fake news or anything that is not true to avoid creating panic and alarm to the general public.

He also called on the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colon Joeresty Coronica to intensify their police presence, especially in public areas in the city.

The mayor's call comes after the reported abduction and killing of high school senior Pearl Joy Galve who was found in a sugarcane field in La Carlota City on Wednesday.

Some netizens also posted on social media of the alleged presence of a van abducting an individual in the city.

Benitez said that doing this is counter-productive, and will just cause unnecessary harm to some people.

He also issued a warning to criminals not to do it in Bacolod.

"We will not stop until the law catches you," Benitez said.

The mayor also called on parents to closely monitor their children especially those going to schools as they are far from the protection of their homes.

He said the school authorities should make it their top priority to secure their students.

"Inform us in the government if your schools need security personnel and encourage them to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras as part of the security protocol to secure the students," he added.

The mayor asked everyone to be vigilant against those trying to take advantage of the children, by closely monitoring their children’s whereabouts away from home.

" Please make sure that they should go home on time, and report to the police or barangay suspicious incidents so that action will immediately be taken," Benitez said.

Moreover, BCPO also investigated to address recent reports circulating on social media regarding alleged robbery and kidnapping attempts in various areas of Bacolod City.

Coronica, in a statement, said they understand that these reports have generated among residents, and they want to clarify the situation to prevent unnecessary panic and fear.

He said after a thorough investigation and verification, the BCPO has found no substantial evidence to support these claims.

" Our investigations, of which coordinating with relevant authorities, have revealed that these reports are largely unsubstantiated or based on misinformation," he added.

BCPO urged the public to remain calm and vigilant but also to avoid spreading unverified information that could cause undue alarm in the community.

Coronica said misinformation, especially when disseminated through social media, can escalate quickly and create unnecessary fear, which may disrupt the peace and order of the city.

" We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities directly to the nearest police station or through our official communication channels. This will allow us to respond swiftly and appropriately to any genuine threats," he said.

Coronica advised the public to report any related incident to the nearest police station.

" Rest assured that the BCPO is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Bacolod City residents. We have increased patrols and visibility in key areas to further reassure the public of our dedication to maintaining peace and order," Coronica said.

He said for further inquiries or to report any concerns, please contact the BCPO at 0907 278 0149 / 09985987459 or visit their official Facebook page at Bacolod City Police Office and Pio Bcpo.

" Let us work together to maintain a safe and peaceful Bacolod City by ensuring that the information we share is accurate and verified," he added./MAP