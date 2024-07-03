Bacolod mayor to address the City

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will deliver his State of the City Address (Soca) on Wednesday, July 3, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Benitez said yesterday all the department heads already submitted their reports and it will be used for his Soca which will start by 5 p.m.

“We will do what we did in last year’s Soca here at BCGC,” he said.

He added that he will deliver his Soca during the special session of the City Council.

“ We will touch all the aspects of the city government like what we’ve done and where our city is going,” the mayor stressed.

Aside from the city and barangay employees, Benitez said the city’s stakeholders are also invited to witness his Soca.

He said they expect at least 1, 500 guests to witness the event.

“We are preparing for this and we even got a director from Manila to assist us here,” he added.

In July 2023, Benitez delivered his first Soca which he emphasized that the state of the city was strong./ MAP