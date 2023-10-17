Bacolod to acquire lot in Barangay Granada

The City Government of Bacolod is now planning to purchase a lot in Barangay Granada for the implementation of the city’s priority projects.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Monday, October 16, that it’s part of the land banking project from the P4.4 billion approved loan for the city government from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

He said they will procure an area that can accommodate the city’s projects, such as housing and the expansion of public cemeteries that require additional space.

Aside from the housing and expansion of the public cemeteries, he added, the city will also procure a 30-hectare property in Barangay Felisa to be used as a sanitary landfill.

The mayor noted that they are still finalizing all the documents for the procurement of the property in Barangay Granada.

Benitez said it’s the requirement of the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office to purchase a 30-hectare lot area for the construction of the new sanitary landfill.

He said the request had already been submitted to the Solid Waste Management Board, adding that they had already identified the location in Barangay Felisa and were only finishing the documentation and the process to acquire the lot.*