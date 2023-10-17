Bago City recognized for ridge-to-reef rehab program

Bago City was recently awarded as one of the finalists in the just concluded Galing Pook Awards 2023 held in SMX Mall of Asia in Pasay City on October 12.

Its entry, "Reviving the Majestic Diversity of Bago Watershed," was selected as one of the 17 best local governance programs for 2023.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo received the plaque of recognition with City Human Resource Management Officer and City Administrator-Designate Tricia Matti, City Environment Management Officer Vicente Mesias, City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin Blance, and Senior Tourism Operations Officer Mae Ann Furtos.

Galing Pook Awards Committee, led by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and former secretary Mel Sarmiento, presented the awards to all the winners.

Meanwhile, guests flocked to the booth of Bago City at the 2023 Top Leaders Forum and Exhibit at SMX Mall of Asia Arena today the next day, Oct. 13.

Senior Tourism Operations Officer Mae Ann Furtos and City Information Officer Ace Balboa entertained them.

The booth showcased the city’s ridge-to-reef rehabilitation program. (PR)