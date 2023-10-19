‘BIG ACCOMPLISHMENT’ | BCPO gets cash reward for recovery of P20.5-M worth of shabu

The Bacolod City Office (BCPO) received a cash reward from Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Wednesday, October 18, for the recovery of an estimated P20.5 million worth of suspected shabu at Purok Neptune, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on October 17.

Benitez turned over the reward to BCPO director Colonel Noel Aliño at the Mayor's Office.

Benitez, who refused to reveal the amount of cash reward, said it's a “big accomplishment of BCPO.”

"As expected, the MassKara Festival will be visited by a lot of visitors and tourists and the drug syndicates are also busy to operate in the city," he said.

But through the effort of BCPO led by Aliño, one of the suspects was arrested which led to the recovery of at least P20.5 million of suspected shabu, he added.

The mayor noted that the city government will continue to support the police to address the illegal drugs.

"It's a job well done and this is the biggest drug haul in Western Visayas. Congratulations, and please continue doing the good work," Benitez said.

He said the recoveries could be intended as a supply for the MassKara Festival.

He added it's the goal of the city to arrest the drug syndicate operating here.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 17, Jummel Camento, 38, a resident of the said village, was arrested in a drug bust operation by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) at Purok Neptune, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Police recovered from Camento’s possession 15 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams with an estimated market value of P20,536,000 and the P1,500 marked money.

Aliño also expressed his gratitude to Benitez and the local government unit for its support of BCPO.

He said the suspect was identified as a member of Caunda drug group. He was imprisoned in 2012 and was released in 2022 for violation of illegal drugs.

He said Camento, who was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City, was under surveillance for almost a month before his arrest.

He added they are now conducting a follow-up operation outside Bacolod to apprehend Camento's supplier.

Aliño noted that Camento's drug group was led by Camalla Caunda, who is still at large.

Aliño said Camento was also renting a house in Barangay Singcang-Airport for the operation of illegal drugs.

He said the recovery of the contraband will also reduce the crime incidents in Bacolod, adding that 70 percent of the crimes in the city are drug-related.

He added they will file the case against the suspect, who is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8, for violation of Sections 5 and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Aliño disclosed that there's no drug laboratory in Bacolod City.

Moreover, the mayor also ordered BCPO to monitor all the terminals and seaports for the confiscation of contraband.

Benitez said the police should also make a necessary effort or steps to monitor the boarding houses in various barangays.

He said drug personalities are also using minors to engage in the illegal drug trade and they now are coordinating with the City Legal Office (CLO) for the filling of charges against the parents who have knowledge about the illegal activity of their children.*