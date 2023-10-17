Ceneco employees to help hasten realization of NEPC

Most employees of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative who visited the More Power facility in Iloilo said they would help hasten the realization of Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC).

The Ceneco employees visited the state-of-the-art substations of More Power in Molo and Megaworld in Iloilo, as well as its 24/7 Customer Service Office, the new Control Center, Trading Operation Office, and the warehouse.

Ceneco employee Sheena Lyn Diaz said that in MORE Power, installation of power only takes about a week for those applying for new connections; with Ceneco, it takes about a month to make it.

They also took notice of the modern facilities at More Power.

Jonathan Prietos, account inspector who has been an employee of Ceneco for 29 years, said, “It's really time that they accept the truth that they need change in Ceneco and embrace the joint venture agreement."

Ma. Cecilia Pe-Calunod, assistant vice president of Negros Power, the Ceneco employees were invited for benchmarking with their sister company. This way, they could personally see how More operates, which they would apply here in the near future,” she added.*