City library underscores importance of reading among kids

The San Carlos City Library arranged a storytelling activity for at least 100 children in Brgy. 5 hall, Oct. 14.

Said activity was anchored on the theme: "Libro Mo, Basahon Ko!"

City Librarian Stella Fetiluna said storytelling is a valuable and enriching activity beneficial to kids from language and cognitive skills to emotional intelligence and cultural awareness.

She added that it is also a wonderful way to engage children in reading at an early age for a variety of reasons.

Toboso Central School Retired teacher, now Story Teller Nancy Niniel expressed how happy she is to encourage children to read books instead of playing with gadgets. She said reading is always "a must" for children as a good foundation.

Punong Barangay Ruth Aba thanked the local government for their continuous support and the public library for conducting the activity. (PR)