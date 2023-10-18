Comelec conducts training for teachers serving in BSKE

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City conducted a training for the teachers who will serve in the October Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) from October 6 until October 23.

City Election Officer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said Tuesday, October 17, that they conducted the training daily, except on Wednesdays, at Robinsons Place Bacolod, which will end on October 23.

She said the training was participated by at least 2,700 teachers who will serve as poll personnel, adding that the city has a total of 908 clustered precincts in various barangays.

Trinio-Caña noted that three teachers or an electoral board (EB) will be assigned to each clustered precinct.

The EB is composed of a chairperson, a poll clerk, and a third member.

Aside from the public school teachers, Trinio-Caña said they will also tap the assistance of private school teachers or other government agency employees to handle all the clustered precincts.

Comelec records showed that Bacolod City has a total of 340,098 registered voters. Of the number, 100,442 are SK voters.

Trinio-Caña said of the 61 barangays, Barangay Mansilingan had the highest number of registered voters with 24,000.

Moreover, Trinio-Caña said they are also waiting for the arrival of the election paraphernalia for the BSKE.

She said the campaign period will start on October 19 to 28.

Trinio-Caña urged candidates to place their campaign materials in the designated common poster areas and to follow the poster size, which is 2 feet by 3 feet, to avoid violation.*