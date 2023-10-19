Cosmic Music Fest at Lacson Strip opens

It will be four nights of music and revelry as the 7th and last major festival site opens today, October 19, amidst splashes of cosmic lights that will transform Lacson Strip into a psychedelic display of colors.

With over 60 corporate booths, more than a hundred food kiosks, and six major stages that will bring in big celebrities, rock and pop bands, festival goers will have all types of entertainment at their fingertips plus daily doses of games and freebies from major sponsors of this year’s MassKara Festival.

This iconic location sets the stage for a mesmerizing festival experience, with captivating street concerts featuring local talents and a rich variety of delectable food kiosks. As the music fills the air and the tantalizing aromas waft from the stalls, you’ll be immersed in the lively ambiance that defines MassKara.

Actress and singer Sarah Geronimo, Filipino rapper KZ Tandingan, and more than a dozen bands and DJs from Manila and locally are expected to raise the bar for partying in the famous Lacson Tourism Strip.

Top billing in the various stages are rock band Dilaw, recently named as among the 100 most essential emerging artists worldwide, the funky group Blaster and the Celestial Klownz, rock bands Lola Amour, The Dukes from Davao, P-Pop girl group BINI, electro pop star Paul Pablo and Kreonz band from Iloilo.

At the main stage Brownman Revival will be joined by alternative pop rock band Shamrock, Cebu’s pride Cueshe, alternative metal/rap band Greyhoundz, reggae band Chocolate Factory and Filipino Emo band Typecast.

Meanwhile, tickets for VIP seats and courtside seats were sold-out in a matter of days as basketball fans lined up to catch a glimpse of their favorite players in tonight’s match (October 19) between Meralco and Rain or Shine, brought to us by the Philippine Basketball Association at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum.

In the last stretch of the MassKara highlights, the Urban Street Dance Busking Group will also be staged at The Upper East, Megaworld festival site while the Bacolod City Government Center will host the MassKaReyna 2023 finals.

With its dazzling performances and lively atmosphere, the Super City adds an extra layer of delight to your MassKara adventure.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a food lover, or simply seeking the electric spirit of the festival, the Lacson Tourism Strip, the Bacolod Public Plaza, the BCGC grounds and The Upper East, Megaworld, SM City and Ayala Malls, all promise an unforgettable celebration of Bacolod’s culture and the essence of the MassKara spirit. (PR)