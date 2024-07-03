Drug den dismantled in Silay, 3 arrested

The Silay City Police Station in Negros Occidental dismantled a suspected drug den and arrested three persons in a drug bust at Matagoy Exterior, Barangay Rizal, Silay City on Monday evening, July 1.

The operation was led by operatives of Silay City Police Station with its chief Lieutenant Colonel Mark Anthony Darroca along with its deputy chief Major Reha Sarah Villanueva at about 8:26 p.m.

The suspects were identified as Rex Majaducon, 49, Hadji Roces, 29, and Dominic Pesayco, all residents of Silay City.

Darroca said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession 13 heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 14 grams with an estimated market value of P95,200, the P3,000 marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

Darroca said Majaducon was the subject of the operation while his two companions served as his runner and spotter. All of them were identified as street-level individuals in Silay City.

He said the suspects utilized the computer shop as a drug den and distribution point of shabu.

He added that Majaducon was identified as a drug supplier in his area in Barangay Rizal and he took his supply from Bacolod City.

The police are still conducting further investigation to determine the supplier of Majaducon in Bacolod City. Darroca said the suspects were arrested through the cooperation of Majaducon’s neighbors.

They were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest. The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, an estimated P54,400 worth of suspected shabu was also seized by operatives of Silay City Police Station at Zone 2, Barangay Mambulac. Silay City at about 3:16 p.m. Monday, July 1. The operation also led to the arrest of Arlo Acot, 59, a resident of the said village.

Police recovered from Acot’s possession nine heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu, the P2,000 marked money, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station. He will be charged with violation of RA 9165./MAP.