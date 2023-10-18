DSWD ready to help family of 3rd OFW killed in Hamas attack

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 6 is ready to extend assistance to the family of the third overseas Filipino worker (OFW) killed during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel, Western Visayas Regional Director Carmelo Nochete said on Tuesday.

Nochete said assistance and other appropriate interventions will be given to the family of slain Loreta Villarin Alacre, a native of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, “as they go through this difficult period.”

He said an initial cash aid amounting to PHP40,000 has already been given to the immediate family of Alacre.

The cash assistance includes PHP20,000 educational assistance for Loreta’s two nephews, both college students with each receiving PHP10,000; food subsidy worth PHP10,000; and PHP10,000 cash aid for Loreta's parents and siblings.

Nochete said the DSWD is also exploring possible provision of livelihood assistance to the family through the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

Loreta, a caregiver, was attending a music festival near the Gaza Strip when members of the Hamas militant group attacked the area. She was identified through DNA verification.

Earlier, the DSWD helped the families of Paul Vincent Castelvi and Angelyn Aguirre, the two other Filipinos who were also killed during the first wave of attacks staged by Hamas militants.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has committed that the DSWD would help Filipino migrant workers who will be repatriated from Israel and Palestine due to the heightened conflict between the Israeli government forces and Hamas militants.

Gatchalian has also directed the Department’s Operations Group led by Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez to coordinate with the Department of Migrant Workers for the details of the Filipino workers who wanted to be repatriated from the conflict-torn southern Israel.

Scholarship programs

Ang Probinsyano Party-list Rep. Alfred Delos Santos said the government should provide scholarships to the college-age dependents of Aguirre, Castelvi and Alacre in recognition of the bravery and heroism of the three OFWs.

He urged the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and state universities and colleges to include the three OFWs’ dependents as the recipients of its scholarship programs.

"Silang tatlo ang matuturing na mga bayani ng kasalukuyan panahon dahil sa nagbuwis sila ng buhay habang sila’y OFW, habang nag-aalaga ng kanilang mga pasyente (In current times, the three of them are considered heroes because they sacrificed their lives as OFWs, while taking care of their patients)," Delos Santos said.

"Nangyari iyan sa gitna ng maraming taon ng sakripisyo para sa pamilya, at pagbibigay dignidad sa lahat ng Pilipino at sa ating bansa (That happened after several years of sacrifice for their families, providing honor to all Filipinos and our country)," he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide all necessary assistance to the families of Filipinos killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

DMW Officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said aside from financial assistance, the bereaved families will also be provided livelihood assistance, reintegration assistance, employment assistance, job facilitation, and psychosocial assistance. (PNA)