DOTr: Dumaguete airport revamp to address air traffic in Region VI

A new and modernized Dumaguete Airport will boost regional connectivity and air traffic in Region 6 (Western Visayas), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Thursday, August 8, 2024.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the recently signed agreement between the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) would fund the construction of the new Dumaguete Airport in Bacong, Negros Oriental.

“This new and expanded airport will address the increasing number of air traffic to and from Dumaguete,” Bautista said.

The loan agreement was signed by DOF Secretary Ralph Recto and KEXIM Chair and President Hee-Sung Yoon on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

It will fund the construction of a brand-new runway, taxiway, passenger and cargo terminal buildings, control tower, and other aeronautical facilities.

“The new regional airport will also increase its passenger capacity of the old airport from 800,000 to two million passengers annually,” he said.

Western Visayas consists of five provinces — Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Guimaras — and is the sixth largest economy in the Philippines according to 2021 – 2023 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. (PNA)