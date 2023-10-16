Election paraphernalia for Negros Occidental expected this week

Election paraphernalia for Negros Occidental to be used in the coming October 30 Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is expected to be completed this week

Provincial election supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said Sunday, October 15, that the election paraphernalia includes official ballots, election returns, certificates of canvass, and proclamation sheets.

Ananoria assured that the province also has enough supply of ballots for use in the election.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) packing and shipping committee head Thaddeus Hernan said the Comelec would also deploy election returns, canvassing forms, and indelible ink, among others.

Hernan said the deployment schedule is from Oct. 5 to 20.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the strategy is that far-flung areas will be prioritized while the nearer ones will be deployed later.

Earlier, the Comelec had deployed non-accountable forms to be used in the BSKE that include envelopes, folders, pens, and thumbprint mats.*