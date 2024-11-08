ERC grants CPCN to Negros Power

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has granted the required Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to Negros Electric and Power Corp. or Negros Power in a Notice of Resolution dated 16 October 2024.

With the grant of CPCN, Negros Power is now authorized to begin operations as the distribution utility for the Franchise Area. Negros Power has forged a joint venture agreement with Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) to operate the power distribution in the cities of Bacolod, Talisay, Silay, and Bago and the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto. (TDE)