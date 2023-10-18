Farm-to-market road by the sea eyed in Bacolod

A farm-to-market road is being eyed on the shores of Bacolod City following the courtesy visit by the investor representatives before Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez at the Bacolod City Government Center on October 16.

They are Marlon Isah De Guzman, Regional Container Lines general manager, with Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation president Jose Antonio “John” Alonte, Bredco director Willy Au, Atty. Joselito Bayatan, Julius Premadiles, head of the Bureau of Customs in Bacolod City, Edith Alcantara, Bredco’s Head Office Special Concerns head, and Don Dogenio, Port Operations head.

De Guzman said, “We're studying to have a vessel call in Bacolod City wherein containerized vessels will directly export local products to an international market. It's like a farm-to-market road by the sea where local products can be sent directly to Singapore.”

He added, “We're now building that farm-to-market road so that we will have direct access to our markets globally for our export products, and we can also directly import. We don't have to go by Manila or Cebu to export local products abroad. This will be a big help to the local producers.”

They hope to start this farm-to-market road by the sea by this year.

On the other hand, Benitez welcomed the investors to the city.