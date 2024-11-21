First day of Organic Festival generates P314K sales

The first day of the 17th Negros Island Organic Festival and the 2nd Terra Madre Visayas generated sales amounting to P314,507.07, data from the Provincial Agriculture Office showed.

Data also showed that there are a total of 101 exhibitors during the week-long event organized by the provincial government of Negros Occidental in partnership with the provincial government of Negros Oriental and the Terra Madre Slow Food Movement in the country.

The late governors George Arnaiz of Negros Oriental and Governor Joseph Marañon on August 4, 2004, aimed to strengthen organic agriculture in Negros Island to kick off the Organic Festival.

Thereafter Negros was called the Organic Food Bowl of Asia.

The inaugural Negros Island Organic Farmers Festival took place in 2006, followed by the formation of ONOPRA (Organik na Negros! Organic Producers and Retailers Association) a year later. (TDE)