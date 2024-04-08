Improvement of Bacolod plaza, gov’t center fountains ‘technically approved,’ Lapid says

Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) general manager Mark Lapid said Sunday, April 7, that the proposed improvement of the fountain at the Bacolod Government Center and construction of a fountain inside the Bacolod City public plaza are “technically approved.”

The budget, he said, was based on the project proposal submitted by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez that cost P300 million.

"We already discussed the project requested by the mayor and is subject to the approval of the Tieza secretary," Lapid said.

Meanwhile, Lapid said he is also waiting for the complete project proposal that he initially tackled with the mayors in the province about the Circuit Heritage Trail.

"We want to avoid duplication among the local government units but rather they should complement each other to make a complete package," Lapid pointed out.

In Himamaylan City, there is also a proposal to improve and rehabilitate the park with a cost of P50 million, which he discussed with Himamaylan City Mayor Raymond Tongson during their visit on Sunday, April 7.*