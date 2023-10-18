La Castellana mayor has options vs SB member

PROVINCIAL Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas Jr. said Tuesday, October 17, that La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan has several options to take against Sangguniang Bayan (SB) Member Donato Dumaguit.

The options, Nellas said, include filing an administrative complaint against Dumaguit before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Negros Occidental, or she can also refer it to the Sangguniang Bayan of the town based on their internal rules.

Dumaguit is now under threat of expulsion from the La Castellana SB after he has failed to attend a total of six regular sessions and one special session.

Dumaguit allegedly went into hiding after he was involved in the controversial Philippine National Police (PNP) recruitment scam.

The town councilor denied his involvement in the scam and explained that he is currently in hiding after he discovered an assassination plot against him.

Nellas further stated that Mangilimutan could make the decision on what steps she would take.

He also pointed out that there is no need for the election period to end before they could file the administrative complaint, as the election banning only covers the suspension and removal of an official from a post.

So far, only 16 of the 47 victims have filed charges against Dumaguit, and the alleged primary suspect identified as Mary Jun Delos Santos.

The 47 victims have come forward seeking assistance after they paid significant amounts in hopes of securing positions within the PNP.

Positions in the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology were also allegedly promised.