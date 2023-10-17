LCC partners with German university for solid waste mgm’t research project

La Consolacion College (LCC) Bacolod and the University of Kassel (UniKassel) in Germany have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to launch a pioneering research project focused on Solid Waste Management within Bacolod City, Philippines.

This project is set to pave the way for innovative solutions to the city's pressing environmental challenges while prioritizing the active involvement of women and local communities.

Sr. Joan Brigida Corazon Infante, president of LCC Bacolod, and Dr. Prof. Ralf Wagner, Chair of Sustainable Marketing at UniKassel, sealed the vital partnership on Monday, October 16.

UniKassel aims to leverage the expertise and resources of LCC to gather specialized qualitative information from women and residents of six selected barangays within Bacolod City.

These communities include Barangays 1, 3, 8, 13, Singcang-Airport, and Felisa.

The research project is part of UniKassel's broader commitment to tackling solid waste management issues in Bacolod City, with a specific emphasis on engaging women in this critical initiative.

Key participants in the MOA signing ceremony included representatives from the supporting organizations, including Holger Diehl and Heike Gundlich from the Hessian Ministry and Gabriele Kohlisch from the GIZ Head Office. Leading the research team from UniKassel were Dr. Wagner and Katharina Raab, a dedicated PhD student.

LCC Bacolod's research team comprises individuals who are enthusiastic about driving change in their community. Team members include Rodjhun Navarro, Rhoda Maghinay, Michael Emerson Amante, Adryan Valiao, Baniine Jone Abantao, Joan Shiena Ricablanca, Rejay Alvarado, Felix Dalida, Zilla Rossi Javier, Jules de la Paz, Marie Donna Mabaquiao, and Gary Peter Bello.

UniKassel has forged similar partnerships with two Higher Education Institutions in Bacolod City, demonstrating the collaborative spirit that underpins this crucial initiative.

The primary aim of this research project is to lay the groundwork for identifying sustainable solutions to Bacolod City's solid waste management challenges.

At the ceremony, Ma. Fe Trespuentes, Head of the Department of Public Services and the Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Terrence Dacles, GIZ Project Coordinator, lent their support to this vital endeavor.

In conjunction with the research project, LCC Bacolod will host a series of "women empowerment workshops" for 15 members of the Informal Waste Sector Association of Bacolod City in Barangay Felisa.

These workshops will serve to bolster the organization's role as an essential stakeholder in Bacolod City's Solid Waste Management. Catherine Trespuentes will oversee these workshops, having signed an agreement with LCC Bacolod.

The project is scheduled to run from October this year to June 2024, with an emphasis on implementing sustainable strategies for solid waste management in Bacolod City.

During the ceremony, Sr. Infante expressed her appreciation for the trust placed in LCC Bacolod by the UniKassel, GIZ, and the Local Government of Bacolod City. She affirmed that this project resonates with the institution's vision and mission. Dr. Wagner, in turn, applauded the collaborative efforts of all project partners and committed to ensuring the project's success.

This groundbreaking collaboration between LCC Bacolod and UniKassel promises to drive positive change in Bacolod City's solid waste management, emphasizing community engagement and the empowerment of women. It stands as a testament to the power of international partnerships and shared commitment to environmental sustainability. (PR)