MANDATORY EVACUATION | Kin of Negrense OFW killed in Israel processing papers for body's return to PH

The family of Negrense overseas Filipino worker Loreta "Lorie" Alacre, who was confirmed dead due to the attack by militant extremist Hamas on Israel, said they are processing the papers for the return of her body to the country.

Anabella Alacre, older sister of Lorie, said the Office of the Department of Migrant Workers in Israel contacted her on Sunday, October 15, and informed her that they should write their office and include some personal documents so that they can facilitate her body's return to the country.

She said Lorie's body had already been at the airport since Friday, October 13, after she was recognized through pictures as one of the casualties in the surprise attack at the Music Festival near the Gaza Strip.

Anabella said the friends of Lorie and her employer in Israel have also been contacting them.

She said Lorie's body would be brought to their hometown in Barangay Cadiz Viejo, Cadiz City when it arrives in the country

Lorie has been working as a caregiver in Israel for almost 17 years.

She was spending her day off at a concert at the music festival with her boyfriend when the attack happened.

Anabella said the DMW in the country is coordinating with their counterpart in Israel for Lorie's return.

MANDATORY EVACUATION

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has raised Alert Level 4 in Gaza, making the evacuation of Filipinos mandatory due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

“Alert Level 4 na ‘yung Gaza, kailangan umalis na ‘yung mga Pilipino (Gaza is now at Alert Level 4, and Filipinos need to leave),” said Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a radio interview.

The DFA earlier said there were 137 Filipinos in Gaza.

Earlier, de Vera said dozens of Filipinos in Gaza were already requesting repatriation, but the problem is that Gaza is under blockade.

As reported, the Israeli military is set to conduct a ground assault in the Gaza Strip, which is currently under the control of Hamas following its attack since October 7.

Authorities in Gaza said at least 1,900 people including 614 children were killed due to the Hamas’ attack.

Three Filipinos were also killed amid the conflict while two others were wounded. (with reports from SunStar Philippines)