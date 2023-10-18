MASSKARA FESTIVAL SUPPLY? | P20.5M worth of shabu seized in Bacolod, high-value target falls

An estimated P20.5 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy-bust operation by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Neptune, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Tuesday afternoon, October 17.

The operation also led to the arrest of Jummel Camento.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, said Camento was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Camento’s possession 15 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams with an estimated market value of P20,536,000 and the P1,500 marked money.

Aliño said the suspect was identified as a high-value individual in Bacolod City.

He said the recoveries could be intended as a supply for the MassKara Festival.

He added that they are still conducting further investigation to determine the background of the suspect.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8.

He will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*