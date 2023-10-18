Miss San Carlos 2023 candidates meet city officials

The candidates for Miss San Carlos 2023 visited city hall, Oct. 16.



The 10 lovely ladies were welcomed by City Mayor Renato Gustilo, City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona, Cong. Gerardo Valmayor Jr., SP Members Carlos Manuel Valmayor, Philip Gerard Maisog, and Jonie Uy at the City Mayor's Office and Vice-Mayor's Office.



The 10 beautiful candidates will vie for Miss San Carlos 2023. The coronation night will be on November 3 at the City Auditorium.



The candidates include Brittany Kendylle A. Gabutina, Janna Grace G. Javino & Reignne Nicole L. Yray of Brgy. 1, Christine Joan S. Navia & Nathalie Joy Lim Pomarof Brgy. 2, Kimberly B. Georfo of Brgy. 3, Angelica Palabrica Cubo of Brgy. Guadalupe, Anthonette M. Velasco of Brgy. Buluangan, Jeramie S. Maasin of Brgy. Prosperidad, and Rio R. Calonia of Brgy. Quezon.



Artistic Director Jeremy Rondovio of the Creative Team said that they presented the candidates to the city officials to formally introduce them and promote the big event. (PR)