NBI, ARTA nab LTO chief in Bulacan town for conspiring with fixer

The chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Bustos, Bulacan was arrested after allegedly conspiring with a known fixer in a recent entrapment by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

In a situation update on Tuesday, the ARTA said LTO Bustos chief Carlito Diala Calingo was arrested on Sept. 24 for allegedly conspiring with fixer Michael Santos Mendoza in processing driver’s license applications.

“Chief Calingo was caught with Mendoza demanding PHP7,000 for a driver’s license renewal without undergoing the proper process and standard procedures. Their arrest followed after getting caught ordering a staff member to proceed with the fixed application,” it said.

The ARTA Investigation and Enforcement and Litigation Office (IELO) recommended the filing of charges against Calingo and his accomplices for violating Section 9 of Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Law of 2018 Section 4 (e).

“Evidence from the entrapment operation was collected, supported by witness statements from the Bulacan LTO employees corroborating the illegal activities of the said Chief, and will be used as a basis for the charges,” it said.

The arrests were made following an anonymous complaint filed to the ARTA Public Assistance Division alleging rampant "fixing" at the LTO Bustos office.

This led to coordination with the NBI’s Public Corruption Division after the complaint was validated.

On June 4, ARTA and NBI signed a memorandum of agreement formalizing the agencies’ partnership in improving the ease of doing business in the country, with the NBI agreeing to help ARTA in the investigations and entrapment operations on violations involving fixing, bribery, and other similar offenses. (PNA)