NegOcc. LGUs recognized at DILG local governance awards

Various Negros Occidental LGUs were recognized for their exemplary and outstanding accomplishments in Local Governance during the BAGANI Local Governance Awards spearheaded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) through the Negros Occ. Local Governance Resource Center.

The LGUs and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental were awarded Plaques of Recognition for having been Shortlisted by the Regional Assessment Team as Potential Passers for the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance.

The event was held at Negros Residences in Bacolod City, this afternoon, as part of the 32nd Local Government Month, attended by Gov. Bong Lacson, DILG VI Regional Director Engr. Juan Jovian Ingeniero, Asst. Regional Director Maria Calpiza Sardua, DILG Negros Occ. Provincial Director Teodora Sumagaysay, and Negros Occ. Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz.

Also present were Mayors Renato Gustilo of San Carlos City, Manuel Escalante of Manapla, Javi Benitez of Victorias City, Gerry Rojas of Murcia, Rhumyla Nicor- Mangilimutan of La Castellana, Benjie Miranda of Kabankalan City, and Raymund Tongson, Jr. of Himamaylan City, among others.

The 2023 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awardees were also given Plaques of Recognition; various government agencies and organizations were also given Certificates of Appreciation for being partners of the DILG in the implementation of its various Plans, Programs, and Activities in Negros Occidental.

Gov. Lacson said that the awards remind the LGUs and agencies of what they can achieve through dedication and commitment to the common good and welfare of the people.

“To all awardees, my heartfelt appreciation, and congratulations. Your remarkable efforts have set a standard for others to emulate. Let us continue to work towards a future where every local government unit and office in Negros Occidental will be a model of good governance,” he said.

He also thanked the DILG for the continued help and guidance in the common aspiration of enhancing the capacities of the LGUs to be able to deliver the best possible services to all constituents. (PR)