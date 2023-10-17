Negros Occidental bets served with show cause orders reach 144

A total of 144 candidates for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections have been served with show cause orders as of Monday, October 16, Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said Monday, October 16.

Ananoria said new show cause orders were served in Murcia for eight candidates, Binalbagan with eight bets, and an additional two candidates from Bacolod City.

Ananoria said the complaints are still for alleged violations of premature campaigning.

He said that those complaints for violations of Kontra Bigay will be directly dealt with by the Comelec Central Office.

Comelec, he said, is serious about those violating the campaign rules and regulations.

In fact, he said there are already disqualification cases filed in Manila.

Meanwhile, Ananoria said they are finishing the seminars related to election preparations and that they expect all accountable forms will be delivered this week and distributed in the respective local government units.*