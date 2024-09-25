Negros Power assures no rate hike in distribution charge

Negros Power and Electric Corporation assured consumers that there is no increase in the distribution charge on the electric bills.

“As a distribution utility, there is no increase in the distribution charge. As we all know, generation charges constitute a significant portion of our total electricity rates per kilowatt hour. We remain steadfast in our commitment to efficient electricity supply trading in the market, ensuring that we secure the most competitive prices to deliver affordable rates to our consumers," Negros Power Spokesperson Jonathan Cabrera said.

Meanwhile, NEPC-CENECO still has the lowest rate despite the increase in the generated charge.

Cabrera said More Power in Iloilo has the lowest rate in Panay Island and Guimaras.

More Power's residential rate is P12.61 pernkilowatt hour for September which is lower by P.04/kwh compared to the previous month.

MORE Power has also the lowest Generation Charge this month at P6.76/kWh.

Meanwhile, CENECO/NEPC in Central Negros has also the lowest rate in the whole Western Visayas and Negros Island Region this month.

Despite the increase in generation charge, the total residential rate of CENECO/NEPC this month is P11.70/kWh while other Electric Cooperatives imposed higher rates.

The Distribution charge goes to electric distribution utilities. (TDE)