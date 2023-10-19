P17-M ‘Super Health Center’ soon to rise in Cadiz City

City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. together with Second District Rep. Alfredo "Thirdy" Marañon III led the groundbreaking ceremony of the 17M "Super Health Center" at Barangay Luna, Cadiz City recently.

The Super Health Center was a collaborative project from the Department of Health (DOH), Malasakit Center of Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go and the City Government of Cadiz where it consists a birthing facility, x-ray room, pharmacy, minor operating room, mobile ambulance, nurses and doctors on duty, and admission for light medical cases.

In short, "It's like a mini-hospital", according to Luna Brgy. Captain Jessie Olvido. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Oct. 6 together with city and barangay officials.

The Super Health Center will serve the residents of Barangay Luna and its neighboring barangays (Burgos, Sicaba, Cadiz Viejo, and Caduha-an).

The construction of the Super Health Center will run for 10 months and is expected to be finished by July next year. (PR)