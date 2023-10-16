PLO studying La Castellana councilor’s case

The Provincial Legal Office of Negros Occidental is studying the situation at La Castellana after its councilor, Donato Dumaguit, was absent for six regular sessions and one special session without justification, its provincial legal officer, Atty. Alberto Nellas Jr., said on Sunday, October 15.

Nellas said that they will be studying the case and will give their legal opinion to La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan.

As far as they know, the disciplining authority for councilors is the Office of the President, Nellas added.

Last week, the La Castellana Sangguniang Bayan unanimously passed a resolution charging Dumaguit with dereliction of duty.

Councilor Leonardo Bacquian, chairman of the municipal council's committee on rules, said the beleaguered councilor was absent during their regular session for the seventh straight time.

He said that Dumaguit neglected his duties, like signing resolutions passed by the body, while he was still attending the sessions.

Dumaguit's absences also affected the functions of the committees to which he was assigned.

Bacquian also pointed out that they have given Dumaguit substantial due process by giving him several notices and calling his attention to his absences, but despite these, he still did not show up and explain his absences.

The unexplained absences also violated the internal rules and procedures of the Sanggunian.

Bacquian said they were able to talk to Dumaguit, and the latter said he would not attend the session anymore because he feared for his life.

Earlier, Teodora Sumagaysay, provincial director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), said her office has not yet received a complaint or official referral against Dumaguit, who was cited by the La Castellana SB for six unauthorized absences.

However, because of the election ban, no investigation or preventive suspension can be imposed, she said.

Sumagaysay said the SB can take action against Dumaguit based on their own Internal Rules and Procedures.

They can also lodge their complaint before the Negros Occidental Sangguniang Panlalawigan or the Office of the Ombudsman, she said.

Dumaguit is facing cases of large-scale estafa along with his cohorts for allegedly victimizing 44 individuals from La Castellana, Moises Padilla, and some parts of the province for an alleged recruitment scam for the Philippine National Police.*