Romualdez commits P500K for kin of killed Negrense OFW

House Speaker Martin Romualdez announced Saturday, October 14, that he would give P500,000 worth of assistance to the family of Loreta "Lorie" Alacre, a Filipino overseas worker from Cadiz City who died in the Israel war.

Annabella, the elder sister of Loreta, said she stepped in as the family breadwinner following the death of their parents.

She had also financed the education of her nephews and nieces, Annabella added.

She said that she is processing all the papers needed for the return of Lorie's body to Cadiz City.

As arranged by Bacolod Rep. Greg Gasataya, Annabella said she was able to talk with Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac, who promised to provide educational and livelihood support to Loreta’s bereaved loved ones as well as to the families of other Filipino workers killed in the Hamas attacks.

In an interview over a radio program hosted by Gasataya, Cacdac revealed that they were coordinating with Israeli authorities for the repatriation of Loreta’s remains to the Philippines for burial in Cadiz City.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. have also promised to provide assistance to the family of Alacre.

Romualdez, in a statement Saturday, October 14, said it was worth mentioning that all three victims "were dedicated caregivers, whose lives were cut short by the devastating conflict."

The first two victims include a 42-year-old man from Pampanga who was apprehended by Hamas militants and a 33-year-old woman from Pangasinan who lost her life alongside her employer.

The Romualdez couple promised P1 million worth of assistance to the victims' families.

In addition to financial aid, Speaker Romualdez is determined to help grieving families in other ways.

He said that he was looking for possible job opportunities and scholarships for the families so they could rebuild their lives faster.

The P1.5 million will come from the Romauldez couple's personal funds.*