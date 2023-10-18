Romualdez to turn over assistance to kin of killed OFW in Israel

HOUSE Speaker Martin Romualdez is expected to arrive Wednesday, October 18, in Cadiz City to turn over the P500,000 cash assistance to the family of Filipino overseas worker Loreta Alacre who was killed in the Israel war, Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said Tuesday, October 17.

Escalante said the city government has been assisting the family in preparing their place for the arrival of Loreta's cadaver in Sitio Camay-an, Barangay Cadiz Viejo, Cadiz City.

"We also clear the roads going to the area," Escalante said.

He said it's either Romualdez or his representative will arrive Wednesday.

Reports also said that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. may also arrive in Cadiz City once the cadaver of Loreta arrives.

Escalante, meanwhile, said the Sangguniang Panlungsod passed a resolution extending condolences to the family of Alacre. They will also commend her for being a modern hero as an OFW.

Loreta was killed during the first wave of the Hamas attack against Israel during the Music Festival near the Gaza Strip. She was identified by Israeli authorities through her pictures.

The family is still processing her papers in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.