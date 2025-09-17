Sagay City signs P4M deal with MDI for hydro project study

THE Sagay City Government has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Meadowland Developers Inc. (MDI) for the update and upgrade of the feasibility study of the Himogaan River Mini-Hydropower Project on September 13, 2025.

Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva; MDI president and CEO Michael Cañete; and MDI head of design and planning Aldren Gutang led the signing.

The City allocated P4 million for the consultancy agreement, which Cueva described as a major step toward Sagay’s renewable energy development.

Cueva welcomed the partnership as a move to secure the city’s sustainable energy future and maximize the Himogaan River’s potential for clean, renewable power.

“It is our responsibility to pursue projects that not only address the city’s energy needs but also contribute to environmental protection and long-term economic growth,” Cueva said.

The study, to be conducted over eight months, will validate and build on the 2014 feasibility study that initially projected a 4-megawatt capacity. It will also explore the possibility of increasing the plant’s capacity for greater power output and profitability.

The consultancy work will cover updated topographic and hydrological surveys, flood flow analysis, hydraulic and structural design reviews, and new cost estimates and financial studies.

These updates are necessary to meet the Department of Energy’s requirements for final approval and eventual implementation of the project.

The Himogaan River project, first granted a hydropower service contract by the DOE in 2014, has faced delays in implementation.

With this renewed effort, Cueva said the city hopes to move closer to actual construction and operation of a mini-hydropower facility that could provide both clean energy and economic benefits to Sagaynons.

Also present during the signing were Vice Mayor Narciso Javelosa Jr., City Administrator Engr. Rodnel de los Reyes, Economic and Enterprise Management Office head Atty. Ryan Bonghanoy, City Engineer Jezreel Alingco, and City Planning and Development Office head Edward Balinario. (MAP)