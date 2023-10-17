Sagay City’s ‘Kinilaw artist’ featured in culinary vlog

Food and adventure vlogger Erwan Huessaff launched the 18-minute video for his vlog "Featr" entitled “The Best Kinilaw” celebrating one of Filipino’s best dish, “kinilaw”.

The video featured Sagay’s culinary pride, the kinilaw artist, Enting Lobaton and his son, Mark Lobaton who embraced and charted his own culinary journey.

Though Mark said his father’s ability cannot be topped, “indi matupungan.” Enting’s story also paid tribute to his father, a fisherman who benefited from Sagay’s 32,000-hectared protected seascape.

Vicente “Enting” Lobaton was dubbed by prolific food writer Doreen Fernandez as the "Kinilaw Artist". He was featured at Madrid Fusion and wowed international audience. His son, Mark Lobaton followed suit having his own innovation and style.

Enting's of Sagay has put the City in the world map, especially those who are into Slow Food movement. They have been featured in many culinary shows and magazines.

The restaurant's owner and their fish ceviche recipe was also featured in "Kinilaw, a book on Philippines Freshness. (PR)