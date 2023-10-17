Local News

Sagay City’s ‘Kinilaw artist’ featured in culinary vlog

Vicente “Enting” Lobaton celebrates Sagay’s protected seascape with his famous “kinilaw.” [SCREENSHOTS FROM FEATR MEDIA]
Food and adventure vlogger Erwan Huessaff  launched the 18-minute video for his vlog "Featr" entitled “The Best Kinilaw” celebrating one of Filipino’s  best dish, “kinilaw”.

The video featured  Sagay’s culinary pride, the kinilaw artist, Enting Lobaton and his son, Mark Lobaton who embraced and charted his own culinary journey. 

Though  Mark said his father’s ability cannot be topped,  “indi matupungan.”  Enting’s story also  paid tribute to his  father, a fisherman who benefited from Sagay’s 32,000-hectared protected seascape.

Vicente “Enting” Lobaton was dubbed by prolific food writer Doreen Fernandez as the "Kinilaw Artist". He was featured at Madrid Fusion and wowed international audience. His son, Mark Lobaton followed suit having his own innovation and style.

Enting's of Sagay has put the City in the world map, especially those who are into Slow Food movement. They have been featured in many culinary shows and magazines.

The restaurant's owner and their fish ceviche recipe was also featured in "Kinilaw, a book on Philippines Freshness. (PR)

