San Carlos culminates ‘Pasko sa Dakbayan’

The local government of San Carlos City, thru the Tourism Office, culminated its weekly event, the Pasko sa Dakbayan last December 30, at Rizal Square, Public Plaza.

The city gave cash prizes to the Giant Christmas Parol 2023 winners. Of the 33 participants, the Department of Education’s (DepEd’s) parol won 1st place tagged with P40,000; Empire One Solutions Inc., 2nd place with a cash prize of P35,000; and City Designs won 3rd place and got P30,000.

Pukot Seafood Restaurant, San Carlos Doctors' Hospital, La Suerte/Petron Service Center, and YCT Builders got P5,000 each as consolation prize winners.

On the other hand, seven ladies showcased their talents, wit, and poise before hundreds of Sancarloseños in Miss Santa Babe 2023 pageant.

Viyah Jagdon was crowned Miss Santa Babe 2023 and bagged three minor awards: Best in Evening Gown, Choice of the Crowd, and Miss D3 Bio.

Ashley Shane Lamit was 1st runner-up and Best Speaker; Reabelle Cabunilas-2nd runner-up. Kristelle Joy Equibal was Best in Production and Best in Santa Babe Costume; Denissa Ashley Espinosa was Miss DTX500; Dexsy Jane Lariosa was Miss Photogenic; and Arny Recaña, consolation prize winner.

Judges were Tourism Office OIC Jennifer Saballa-Paran, Social Media Influencer and Make-up Artist from the United Kingdom Lisa Stokes, and former Miss Sinulog Festival 2004 Carla Jane Bolo-Alcoy.

SP Member Benito Gustilo, in behalf of San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo thanked K5 News FM staff as partner in making the event possible. (PR)