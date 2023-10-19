Sister bares how Negrense OFW died in Israel

The youngest sister of Negrense overseas Filipino worker Loreta Alacre narrated how she died at the hands of the Hamas extremist group in Israel.

Nelia Alacre, youngest of the eight Alacre siblings, said the vehicle where Loreta was boarding along with her four companions was stopped by Hamas militants before shooting them down.

"She was the only Filipina on board the vehicle," Nelia said as told to her by Loreta's friend.

Contrary to the earlier reports, Loreta was not attending a music festival outside the Re'im Kibbutz near the Gaza Strip as earlier reported.

She said her sister had gone to her boarding house for her day off on Friday and was on her way back to her employer's house on Saturday morning when she was killed.

Nelia, who was the first to hear the news of her sister's death, arrived in Cadiz City Tuesday evening, October 17, in a flight facilitated by national government agencies. She is also an OFW.

"We have not seen each other for 14 years," she said.

She confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called her in Kuwait and committed assistance from the national government.

She added that Loreta plans to come home on her birthday in November and stop working abroad.

The Alacre siblings have no information yet on when Loreta's body will arrive.

The Presidential Communications Office said that authorities have been focusing on how to send back home the remains of Loreta, a 49-year-old caregiver who worked in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Anabella, one of Loreta's sisters, said that the Israeli government wanted to send Loreta's body back here in the country while they had been attending to some other war casualties from different countries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs raised Alert Level 4 in the Gaza Strip, directing the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos after Israel announced plans for "significant ground operations" in the densely populated exclave controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza.*